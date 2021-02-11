Amidst Valentine’s Day mushiness, Wakefit's new spot narrates the plight of a single guy

Wakefit.co’s Home Time channel has released a new video for singles. Piya Milan Band’s ‘The Single Song’ is dedicated to all the singles on Valentine's Day, to make their day exciting and joyful. It narrates the plight of a single guy, as he navigates his social life, all the while looking to find his one true love. While every single person may have different priorities and life choices, ‘The Single Song’ is a small attempt by Wakefit.co to create content that is relatable to some of the singles out there.