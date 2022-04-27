Amitabh Bachchan launches, a sporty-fashion brand, #Debongo

The character of the #Debongo brand is to create freshness of mind by thinking in a young frame of mind with colours, style and activity. The brand will explore all-new range of materials for comfort and style that is used by all international brands. #Debongo will be the first brand in the country which will not have a Season’s Sale as all fashion brands have. The brand thought is that the confidence of a buyer who buys a brand on sale will be let down. The brand will be priced rightly so that the customers can buy fresh products without waiting for a sale at the end of the season like other international brands. DeBongo is the latest fashion brand under the VKC Group, a trendsetting PU footwear manufacturer.