Ampere Electric Vehicles unveils "Har Gully Electric" campaign

Sanjay Behl, CEO and executive director at Greaves Electric Mobility said, “Inspired by our core propose to democratize smart and sustainable mobility, our brand communication partner Famous Innovations envisioned a high impact and engaging creative idea of making every street electric in India with Ampere, starting with the launch of our latest electric scooter Primus. Rarely have I seen a creative partner elevate to take onus as a brand custodian, and the client agency teams work with such flaming passion, strong conviction, and infectious energy to back their beliefs and ideas. The campaign essence of “Har Gully Electric", capturing the true regional and cultural nuances of India, is the most authentic and representative articulation of our brand purpose.”