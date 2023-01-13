Ampere Electric Vehicles unveils "Har Gully Electric" campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by Famous Innovations and features India’s well-known rappers.
Ampere Vehicles launches “Har Gully Electric”, a power packed anthem to introduce their EV scooter “Primus”.
The anthem has been conceptualised by Famous Innovations and features India’s well-known rappers namely MC Altaf, EPR Iyer, Siri, Yungsta, and Killa K to celebrate the upcoming era of a modern, progressive, ambitious India - the real India.
Through this anthem, Ampere looks forward to empower every corner of India with its EV mobility solutions. It aims to propagate clean mobility as a revolution across India.
Ampere is taking a lead in the EV movement through this anthem towards a more sustainable future of roads. While the entire world applauds India’s movement on the world stage, the real pulse of this drive has always been the gullies. The campaign highlights, when the gullies get empowered, the nation progresses.
Featuring five extremely talented Indian rappers with their individual distinctions resulting in a unifying voice, a first-of-its-kind multilingual rap collaboration to celebrate the power of the gullies, and this great coming of the electric age.
Getting these artists from across India, Ampere looks forward to a modern mass appeal - resulting in a hyperlocal anthem announcing a greener, energy-efficient, and progressive India.
The film has been directed by Lloyd Baptista and produced by Black T Productions.
Sanjay Behl, CEO and executive director at Greaves Electric Mobility said, “Inspired by our core propose to democratize smart and sustainable mobility, our brand communication partner Famous Innovations envisioned a high impact and engaging creative idea of making every street electric in India with Ampere, starting with the launch of our latest electric scooter Primus. Rarely have I seen a creative partner elevate to take onus as a brand custodian, and the client agency teams work with such flaming passion, strong conviction, and infectious energy to back their beliefs and ideas. The campaign essence of “Har Gully Electric", capturing the true regional and cultural nuances of India, is the most authentic and representative articulation of our brand purpose.”
Melvin Jacob, creative head, Famous Innovations, Bangalore, said, “Indian hip-hop is paving new roads and so is India's booming EV category. Our rising homegrown music talent and Ampere’s electric plans stand testimony to this. Through Ampere’s Primus, we aim to revolutionize eco-friendly vehicles on the road and propagate sustainable motoring - and it all starts from our gullies. Rhythm, words and rhyme have an amazing power to influence and unite - the result is a thumping multilingual hip-hop anthem that resonates with people across India.”