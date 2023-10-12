Amul takes a comical detour in new ads; asks you to ‘be more milk’

In a pair of ad films, Amul has ingeniously explored the nuances of human behaviour. In the first TVC, a man navigating the tumultuous waters of a breakup is hilariously comforted by a friend, who, armed with Amul's 'Be More Comforting' ethos, enlightens him about another potential romantic pursuit. The scene is as heartwarming as it is comical, showcasing the power of genuine, reassuring connections.