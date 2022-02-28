Anblick Media bags mandate for media release for Chandigarh University

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Noida and Chandigarh offices.
Anblick Media, a 360-degree marketing agency has bagged the media release mandate for Chandigarh University, which is a leading Indian Institution accredited with the prestigious A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
As a part of this mandate, the agency aims to amplify the overall presence comprising communication and PR for the client. The scope of work includes the university’s advertisement strategy, public relations, and management to position the institution as a leading and fastest–growing university.
Anblick Media will help CU in building awareness, brand communication, developing creative video content, promoting their brand presence, and restating the brand’s position as a category forerunner. It will help in structuring brand advocacy through both organic and digital public relations along with new integration ideas.
2020 - 2021 were the years of substantial challenges with the traditional dispersal channels taking an extensive hit due to Covid restrictions, Haranath Ghosh, head branding – Chandigarh University said.
“Chandigarh University has always taken pride in being a first mover and is focusing on positioning itself at the forefront of global education, leveraging its strong growing presence. This fulcrum will help us in increasing our brand recall amongst our target group and allow us to take the center stage in the education landscape. As we partner with Anblick Media, we intend to kick off this mandate with a strong focus on media, public relations, and brand building,” he added further on the association.
“We are thrilled with this new partnership to come on board as the media releasing agency for Chandigarh University. At Anblick Media, we believe in the power of presentation compelled brand building and are committed to ensuring CU’s online and offline growth,” Varun Kumar Goswami, Managing Director – Anblick Media added.