Annalect integrates the tech and creative capabilities of Hangar in India

The internal announcement to all Annalect and Hangar employees was made on April 6, 2022, and the transition will be carried out in phases till May 2022.
Annalect India, an Omnicom Group Company, will be integrating Hangar India into its fold to further strengthen its capabilities in technology and creative space. The integration is part of Annalect India's plans to expand its talent base and as part of their expansion strategy, they had recently launched their 4th Centre of Excellence in Chennai; the other Centers of Excellence are in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Hyderabad.
The consolidation of capabilities is part of Omnicom's vision to synergise the gamut of niche expertise under the Annalect India roof. The movement will create more avenues of growth and collaboration with clients and partner agencies, providing holistic solutions in the fields of Technology, Media Services, marketing science and creative services.
Speaking on the occasion Vishal Srivastava, President, Annalect India said, “We are thrilled to welcome our new colleagues from Hangar and look forward to working with the team in expanding our business portfolio with new skill and agency partnerships. Pradeep B. Sudhakar has been exceptional in building this team ground up and we are thrilled to get him on board. He will be part of the Executive Leadership team leading the integration while working with us in continuing to build the Annalect India organization.”
As per Pradeep B. Sudhakar, senior director, Annalect India, "This marks a milestone moment for us to be joining hands. Annalect has been a leading force when it comes to Media, Technology, Data and Creative services and this integration will definitely solidify Omnicom's vision of a Global Delivery Model. The team at Hangar and I are really excited and looking forward to beginning our journey as Annalectuals!"
The resulting expansion in business and capabilities will create multifaceted employment opportunities for professionals in the technology and creative services genre to join the team at Annalect India while continuing to be part of the Omnicom Group Network.