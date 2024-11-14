Anupam Mittal helps Ganji Chudail find love in Shaadi.com’s new spot

In a hilariously twisted pursuit of love, Ganji Chudail—an animated internet sensation known for her bald head and wild antics—finds herself browsing through Shaadi.com in the latest ad by the matchmaking website featuring its founder and CEO Anupam Mittal.

The ad opens with Ganji Chudail scrolling through Instagram, feeling disheartened as she views "cute couple videos." She goes to see Birju, her on-and-off boyfriend, only to discover him creating reels with a “baddie” girl. Captivated by his new crush, Birju ignores Ganji Chudail, leaving her heartbroken.

Caught in a familiar post-breakup turmoil, she inundates the whole village with her tears and ultimately drifts to Pookie Baba’s Ashram. Pookie Baba, or Anirudhacharya Ji Maharaj, is an Indian guru who has gained popularity for his witty replies to followers on the internet. The animated character in the ad bears a striking resemblance to the real Pookie Baba, yet it remains uncertain whether Shaadi.com secured his permission prior to replicating his likeness.

Ganji Chudail enquires of Baba why Birju does not love her, to which he responds with his well-known phrase, “Koi aapse pyaar kyun karega?” The flood levels continue to rise as she weeps once more, triggering turmoil at the Ashram.

Just as the waterworks reach tidal levels, in swims Mittal—a literal “shark.” The background voice refers to him as everyone’s favourite shark, alluding to his role on the popular TV show Shark Tank India, where he has invested in more than 250 companies.

Mittal arrives right on cue to rescue the situation—offering his matchmaking expertise to help Ganji Chudail find a green-flag match after a heartbreak debacle. The advertisement concludes with Ganji Chudail joyfully creating #CoupleGoals reels alongside her new partner, whom she discovered on Shaadi.com, while Birju attempts to re-enter her DMs, albeit a bit tardy to the occasion.

Ganji Chudail— a quirky cartoon character created by the popular YouTube channel Majedar Kahani (Funny Story)—has won over fans far and wide. The ‘bald witch’ is now a go-to for brands, having collaborated with big names like Netflix, Swiggy Instamart, Nykaa, Amazon, MX Player, Pilgrim, and even Stree 2 movie. Her sudden popularity has transformed her into a valuable marketing asset.

As Saksham Jadon, founder and CEO, Youngun, a creative marketing agency, explains that, “Ganji Chudail’s absurd name, bald head, and outlandish personality resonated with an audience craving something fresh. For marketers, this offbeat character became an unexpected game-changer in the digital ad space.”

This is not the first time that Mittal has starred in the matchmaking platform’s ad. A few months back, he played a cameo in an ad that takes a jab at dating apps and how matches on them do not translate into marriages because one half of the couple is commitment-phobic.

Last year, the company unveiled ‘Shaadi Live’ feature that allows users to have a quick five-minute virtual rendezvous with up to 10 potential matches within an hour. The ad again featured Mittal as a superhero. In 2022, the founder-cum-brand-ambassador featured in an ad where he reenacted the company's 20-year journey.

Shaadi.com is one of the biggest drivers in the Indian matchmaking business. It also operates in countries like Canada, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

We have reached out to Shaadi.com’s PR agency over email and will update this story once it responds.