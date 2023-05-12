Apna launches #MakeYourBreak campaign to help mothers re-enter the workforce after a career break

Apna's Founder & CEO, Nirmit Parikh, said, "At Apna, we deeply value the remarkable skills and potential that mothers bring to the table, and we believe that they should not have to choose between their family and career. Through this initiative, we aim to provide a supportive and inclusive work environment that caters to the unique needs and aspirations of mothers. We are committed to enabling them to re-enter the workforce on their terms, with job opportunities that are tailored to their individual preferences. At Apna, we strive to build a more equitable and diverse work culture, where everyone has the chance to thrive and grow, regardless of their background or circumstances."