Apna launches #MakeYourBreak campaign to help mothers re-enter the workforce after a career break

Apna's #MakeYourBreak campaign offers curated job listings to support mothers re-entering the workforce after a career break.
Apna, is set to launch the #MakeYourBreak campaign on Mother's Day dedicated to empowering mothers who want to restart their careers after taking time off to give birth and raise their children. The campaign aims to help all mothers who face difficulties in getting good job opportunities to get back in the game.
Studies reveal that 73% of Indian women leave their jobs after giving birth, and only 27.8% of women are in full-time work or self-employed three years after childbirth. Apna's initiative stands out for its comprehensive approach to break the barriers for Mothers, helping them to make a comeback this Mother's Day.
The opportunities provided by Apna will be tailored to the needs of women who are looking to restart their careers and may include opportunities for flexible working hours, part-time or remote work, as well as training or upskilling programs to help them get up to speed with new technologies or industry developments. This initiative is committed to supporting and nurturing the aspirations of women who have taken time off to care for their families and want to return to the professional world with confidence and purpose.
In addition to job opportunities, the campaign also aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by working mothers, such as a lack of confidence, limited opportunities, non-inclusive work culture, fear of acceptance, non-supportive family, and disparity in pay and structure. Apna collaborates with more than 1000 creators to share the stories and make a compelling case for the need to support women in their career journeys, especially after a break. This multi-pronged strategy will help create a more inclusive work environment where mothers can pursue their career aspirations with confidence and support.
Apna's Founder & CEO, Nirmit Parikh, said, "At Apna, we deeply value the remarkable skills and potential that mothers bring to the table, and we believe that they should not have to choose between their family and career. Through this initiative, we aim to provide a supportive and inclusive work environment that caters to the unique needs and aspirations of mothers. We are committed to enabling them to re-enter the workforce on their terms, with job opportunities that are tailored to their individual preferences. At Apna, we strive to build a more equitable and diverse work culture, where everyone has the chance to thrive and grow, regardless of their background or circumstances."
Apna's initiative offers curated job listings across all levels, from junior to senior positions, ensuring that no one is left behind. The impact of Apna's #MakeYourBreak campaign will not be limited to helping mothers re-enter the workforce. By promoting gender equality and diversity in the workplace, this initiative will have far-reaching effects on society as a whole.. Through this initiative, Apna hopes to inspire other organizations to take similar steps towards building a more inclusive and supportive work culture.