Apollo Tyres unveils new campaign with Wunderman Thompson India

Sharing his thought on the TVC, Sundeep Sehgal, vice president & ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, said, “What a wonderful day!’ isn’t just a line, it’s a feeling. It comes to you when you’re fearless and have the confidence to face whatever may come your way. With the right partner by your side, you’ll always sing your way through any obstacle on the road or in life. We wanted to leave people with this idea in the form of an anthem/a song which they can play, sing, hum, and dance their way through any tough times. With the power of performance, Apollo Tyres wanted to empower everyone with the feeling of having a wonderful day."