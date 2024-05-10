Apple apologises for the iPad Pro 'crush' ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad received severe backlash from the creative community alleging it represented creativity being crushed by technology.
Apple has now apologised for its new new iPad Pro commercial that showcased a number of creative objects like guitars, piano, computers, vinyl records etc being crushed by a hydraulic-press.
The ad was intended as a metaphor to suggest how much creative potential is packed inside the latest edition of iPad Pro. It also highlighted that the new iPad at 5.1 millimeters is Apple’s thinnest product ever.
However, the ad has instead upset a larger audience who interpreted that it highlighted 'creativity being crushed by technology'. "I can't relate to this video at all. It lacks any respect for creative equipment and mocks the creators," said a comment on X.
"This ad effectively convinced me I need less technology in my life," said another.
The tech giant has now responded to the criticism and has decoded it will not air the ad on TV. In a statement given to AdAge, Tor Myhren, the company’s VP of marketing communications stated, "Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”