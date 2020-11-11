Apple drops the latest instalment of its ‘Behind the Mac’ ad series

The series highlights creators who use the Mac to create amazing work.
Global tech giant Apple dropped the latest instalment of its ‘Behind the Mac’ ad series during its recent ‘One More Thing’ event (on November 10, Tuesday).
The one-minute-10-second-long film features American personalities such as Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Stephen Colbert, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish, who all use the Mac to create 'greatness'.
The ad also mentions astrophysicist Saul Perlmutter, "whose participation honours SMASH.org, which is developing the next generation of scientists by providing equal access to STEM for students of colour.”
‘Behind the Mac’, which debuted in 2018, puts the spotlight back on the creators who, despite belonging to diverse fields, have one common habit – they use the Mac to create awe-inspiring work.
At the ‘One More Thing’ event, where the new ad was shown, Apple “introduced a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini powered by the revolutionary M1, the first in a family of chips designed by Apple specifically for the Mac.”
