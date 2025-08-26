Apple’s latest ad shows how its tech helps people with Parkinson’s

Apple has unveiled a new ad that not only sheds light on the growing cases of Parkinson’s across the world but also showcases how its accessibility features are helping people suffering from the disease.

Advertisment

The ‘No Frame Missed’ ad has been shot in a documentary-style film, where the brand is platforming some real-life stories of people with Parkinson’s and how Apple’s accessibility features, such as ‘Action Mode’ for shooting videos and voice controls, are helping them navigate their lives.

The ad film features Brett Harvey, an iPhone user who has had Parkinson’s for six years; Ellen Victoria, who’s had Parkinson’s for 10 years; and Bette W., who has also had the disease for 10 years.

The highlight of the spot is how all three iPhone users find comfort in the way Apple iPhone’s Action Mode operates, with extremely stable footage coming out of even extensive shaky video shoots.

Harvey is seen filming his son riding his bicycle, Victoria is filming her significant other proposing to her, and Bette is seen filming her family showing their love for her mother.

"For someone like me, who's been using cameras for 30 years, it being an option again is kind of life-changing," says Harvey, after being able to film his son riding the bicycle.

This isn’t the first time Apple has made use of its accessibility features as subjects of advertising. In November 2024, the tech brand showcased its Hearing Aid feature available through its AirPods Pro 2 earphones, with an ad film that followed the story of a father with moderate hearing loss celebrating Christmas with his daughter.

In 2022, the brand unveiled ‘The Greatest’, a spot that depicted people with various disabilities using their Apple products, including an iPhone and an Apple Watch.

The film, which later went on to win the Emmy Outstanding Commercial award, featured real people with disabilities using accessibility features across a range of Apple products.