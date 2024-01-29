Apple's latest iPhone 15 Plus campaign spotlights battery life and iOS 17 Check-In feature

The ad film is created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Apple’s dedicated agency.
Many iPhone users are usually seen complaining about the battery life of their handset. Apple in its latest ad spot for iPhone 15 Plus addressed this issue.
The ‘One More’ ad film is created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Apple’s dedicated agency.
The video begins with an Indian man capturing footage on his iPhone 15 Plus of his son, an aspiring karate enthusiast attempting to break three planks of wood with his hand.
Initially, a supportive crowd gathers to cheer him on. However, as he encounters repeated failures, the crowd gradually disperses.
Undeterred, the determined kid persists into the night, yet the recording on the iPhone 15 Plus endures. The ad underscores the battery life of the iPhone 15 Plus, showcasing its capability to last as long as the young karate enthusiast's unwavering determination to break the planks.
The ad features the music track ‘How Many Times’ by JJ and The Mood.
Two days before this ad, the technology giant released another campaign titled ‘New Driver.’
It spotlights on Apple's check-in feature within its iOS 17 operating system. This feature sends an automatic notification confirming that the user has reached their destination.
The film commences with a concerned father bidding farewell to his daughter, expressing apprehension about both her safety and the well-being of the car.
The narrative takes a reassuring turn as the father receives a notification, assuring him that his daughter has safely arrived at school, courtesy of Apple's new feature.
In the advertisement, the background is set to the music track 'Goodbye' by Nathan Yell.
In May 2023, there were reports highlighting that Apple is looking to expand its manufacturing unit in India. According to a report by TrendForce, Tata Group was supposed to manufacture iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in India.
Apple iPhone 15 made its debut in September 2023. The iPhone series consists of four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.