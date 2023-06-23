Are ad-makers employing AI impetuously?

With AI picking up in advertising, brands are still figuring out the best practices to get the most out of the tool. But are there any limits?
AI is the new buzz. And advertisers are enthused by the near-limitlessness of what it can do creatively. But some bad practices have surfaced raising a few eyebrows here and there.
Social media is flooded with AI generated visuals of celebrities doing random stuff. While memers are having a blast with the new tech, advertisers participating in the practice might warrant some ground rules in place.
A few days ago, UpGrad’s use of AI to create an ad featuring Google CEO Sundar Pichai got the edtech platform in trouble. The campaign received consumer backlash for the non-consensual use of Pichai’s identity. The realism of the image was on point, which was yet another reason for people to exhibit a strong suit against it.
For International Yoga Day on June 21st, news network AajTak unveiled its first ever AI generated ad campaign. The film showed American President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albenese, Canadian PM Justin Trudue, among many other world leaders doing Yoga.
ASCI’s CEO, Manisha Kapoor is of the opinion that while AI generated ads featuring celebs need to be curbed, especially in the absence of consent. In a LinkedIn post, she addressed the growing phenomenon with some advice for the creators.
“The ASCI code requires advertisers to not use names or references of individuals or institutions of repute without their express permission. Also, putting a disclaimer that essentially contradicts the representations made in the ad does not make it ok,” the post reads.
It is to be noted, since AI is still fresh in its utility for advertisers, the creatives are visibly ungoverned, and often under-assessed.