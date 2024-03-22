As MS Dhoni hands over his CSK captaincy, we delve into some of his unforgettable IPL ads

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The former captain and skipper took on various roles to express his passion for the game.
Former Indian Cricket team and IPL team Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni, excels not only on the field but also in advertisements. He has been featured in numerous ads endorsing various products, showcasing his versatility and wide-ranging appeal beyond cricket.
As per the eighth edition of Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2022 titled, Beyond the Mainstream by Kroll, an independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, Dhoni stands with a brand value of $80.3 million among the top 10 celebrities.
Since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, Dhoni has been a popular choice for brands and media outlets to promote and boost the excitement for the tournament. On March 21, 2024, he gave up the captaincy of his IPL team to Ruturaj Gaikwand, leaving fans shocked and upset.
Here are some of the advertisements starring the Captain Cool over the years.
Before a tournament, cricketer Rishabh Pant jokes about scheming against Chennai Super Kings while expressing admiration for MSD. Dhoni assures him that he will stand firm behind the wickets, indicating his commitment to protecting the team.
Aired during IPL 2020 matches, the commercial highlights the convenience of financial transactions through the Khatabook app instead of traditional paper methods, with Dhoni serving as the ambassador, given his investment in the company.
The commercial humorously depicts a character suggesting that jersey number 7 (referring to Dhoni) may not perform well in the IPL. Upon realising Dhoni is seated beside him on the aeroplane, he awkwardly retracts, attributing the notion to others. The ad concludes affirming that the game itself will determine the outcome.
Dhoni, known as Cable Sitaara in this ad, enthusiastically talks about the growing energy, excitement, and anticipation leading up to each IPL season, urging everyone to tune in for every inning.
In this commercial, Dhoni is shown playing cricket with his friends on a poorly lit street, emphasising the significance of teamwork in accomplishing goals through an intriguing narrative.
Through portraying the hard work of Dhoni, the ad teaches how eyes on the target and determination to break every barrier make one a champion.
Dhoni seeks advice from content creators on becoming a successful YouTuber, EdTech/FinTech educator, vlogger, and Insta creator. Each video ends with a playful recommendation to book a one-on-one paid session on the Rigi app.
In the spot, Dhoni plays two roles: a grandson glued to his phone during an IPL match, and his grandfather who also watches the game on his phone. The narrative becomes comedic as the grandfather feels chest discomfort, only to later discover it was merely a bout of gas, yet they continue watching the match.