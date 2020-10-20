ASCI announces COVID-19 advertising advisory

Advisory:

1. Advertisers of Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy products and services are advised to abide by the Order of Ministry of AYUSH dated April 1, 2020, on coronavirus (COVID-19) advertisements. (https://www.ayush.gov.in/docs/121.pdf)

2. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is advised that advertisements avoid claiming destruction or removal of any virus other than coronavirus (COVID-19) in order not to violate provision of ASCI code’s clauses 1.4 (“Advertisements shall neither distort facts nor mislead consumers by means of implications and omissions….”) and 1.5 (“Advertisements shall not be so framed as to abuse the trust of consumers or exploit their lack of experience and knowledge…”). In case advertisers choose to claim removal of any other virus in their advertisement, they should include a disclaimer such as “Claim not applicable to coronavirus (COVID-19)” or a similar message with the disclaimer size and position as per the Disclaimer Guideline of ASCI.

3. Advertisers are advised to be particularly careful whilst making, directly or indirectly, claims to reduce the chances of becoming infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) or gain immunity against it. Advertisers should be able to substantiate claims of immunity against or treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19) supported by either technical support recognised or approved by health authorities such as WHO, ICMR, MoHFW, AYUSH, DCGI, CDC (USA), or health organisations of similar stature or by well recognised medical/technical literature or by regulatory-approved clinical research conducted by a recognised medical institute/laboratory.

4. Products which are not internally consumed or applied to bodies, ie, not requiring license under the Drug & Cosmetic Act, should be particularly cautious while making claims regarding prevention of, immunity against or treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19) unless they have claim-support data as required per clause 3 above.