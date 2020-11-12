ASCI upholds 90% complaints made against advertisements in August-September

We also looked into non- healthcare advertisements, in one case a company claimed that their paint protected home owners from germs, a clothing company claimed to kill 99% germs, ASCI also looked into an ad claiming their fabric was anti-corona, .There was even a case of a sweet confectionery that claimed their sweets could combat COVID 19 and improve the immune system. There was a grocery chain that said they would refund their full grocery bill if their customer tested positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours of shopping at their store. In the context of COVID-19 pandemic, these claims were misleading, and advertisers were told to modify such claims or withdraw their advertisements.