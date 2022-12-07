Asian Paints and Ogilvy India brings the dustiest wedding of the year

Speaking on the new TVC, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “Every individual endeavours to maintain the beauty of their homes throughout their lives. However, accumulation of dust can detriorate the exterior of ones homes leading to fading of colour. With Asian Paints Apex DustProof, consumers can protect their home exteriors from the effects of dust while retaining its beauty for a longer period of time. Through the new film for Apex Dustproof, this product proposition has been communicated in a humorous way.”