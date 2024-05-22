Asian Paints launches Cricket Scholarship for budding cricketers, powered by NeoBharat

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign featuring Virat Kohli, aims to inspire both parents and children to enroll for the cricket scholarship.
Asian Paints, a paint and décor company, has launched a ‘Cricket Scholarship powered by NeoBharat’ for young cricket enthusiasts aged 5 to 14 years. This initiative resonates with the essence of the brand's motto - Har Ghar Khelega, Har Ghar Khilega, reflecting its commitment to providing opportunities for progress and growth in every home. With a new campaign featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli, Asian Paints aims to inspire both parents and children to seize this opportunity and enroll for the cricket scholarship.
This initiative is part of NeoBharat's vision to empower dreams and aspirations of Indians in tier 2 and tier 3 markets. It is geared towards discovering and nurturing budding cricket talent and providing them a chance to hone their skills and pursue their passion. With this Cricket Scholarship powered by NeoBharat, 100 promising youngsters will receive a scholarship of Rs 2 lakhs each. Entries will be evaluated by two ex-cricketers, based on skills demonstrated in a professional playing setup.
Speaking on the NeoBharat Cricket Scholarship, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints says, “Our motto at Asian Paints is to bring joy to people’s lives by helping them create beautiful homes. With NeoBharat we are democratising the category further by nurturing ‘aspirations’ of ‘Progressive Bharat’. This Cricket Scholarship powered by NeoBharat reflects our commitment to being a catalyst for change and progress. Through this initiative, we aim to empower budding cricketers to build legacies that reflect the spirit of every Indian home."
The ad film on the Cricket Scholarship captures this sentiment. It opens with children gearing up to play cricket, only to be greeted by cricketing icon, Virat Kohli. His inspiring presence ignites a sense of optimism as he invites the young players to shine the ‘New India’. With a masterful stroke of his paintbrush, symbolising the transformative prowess of NeoBharat's paint, Kohli breathes life into drab building walls, infusing the town with fresh energy. The ad film depicts the transformation of homes and nurturing cricketing talent through the cricket scholarship powered by NeoBharat, providing an opportunity to change the lives of young athletes.
Sharing insights on the TVC, Syngle added, “Our ad film beautifully illustrates our ambition to give wings to India’s dreams through the Cricket Scholarship powered by NeoBharat, with Virat Kohli as the ambassador. It represents the next chapter in making 'Har Ghar Khelega, Har Ghar Khilega' a reality, spreading its influence across the nation and inspiring the pursuit of dreams."