Asian Paints launches Cricket Scholarship for budding cricketers, powered by NeoBharat

The ad film on the Cricket Scholarship captures this sentiment. It opens with children gearing up to play cricket, only to be greeted by cricketing icon, Virat Kohli. His inspiring presence ignites a sense of optimism as he invites the young players to shine the ‘New India’. With a masterful stroke of his paintbrush, symbolising the transformative prowess of NeoBharat's paint, Kohli breathes life into drab building walls, infusing the town with fresh energy. The ad film depicts the transformation of homes and nurturing cricketing talent through the cricket scholarship powered by NeoBharat, providing an opportunity to change the lives of young athletes.