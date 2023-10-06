Asian Paints repels stains in new TVC

The campaign has been conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup.
Asian Paints, in its new TVC campaign, offers Apcolite All Protek emulsion with an intent to keep walls stainless. The company has launched a commercial under its campaign 'Bhaag Daag Bhaag', to showcase the stain-repellent properties.
Conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup, the commercial opens with scene in a Kerala home. A young girl and her brother are seen making art out of breadcrumbs and ketchup, sitting at their dining table. The brother welcomes the idea of adding an elephant artwork to the Nettipattam decoration on the wall, to which the sister agrees. As the ketchup touches the wall, a hand and foot-like protrusion comes from within the wall in repellence, leaving it spotless! The children are left amazed.
The duo then tests the paint's prowess with various staining materials like mustard sauce and chocolate sauce, only to witness the same as they had before – the stains are repelled by the wall. The TVC cleverly emphasises how Apcolite All Protek emulsion turns one's worries into opportunities by keeping their walls intact. Later, the father joins the children's creative adventure, offering himself as a canvas for their well-intentioned endeavour.
The TVC also features a tagline, ‘Bhaag Daag Bhaag’, that accentuates the stain-repellent qualities of Apcolite All Protek.
Speaking on the new TVC, Amit Syngle – MD and CEO, Asian Paints, said, “Apcolite All Protek is more than just a paint; it's an innovation that embodies Asian Paints' commitment to enriching lives. Its revolutionary Lotus Effect Technology not only safeguards walls from stains but enhances overall quality of life. The remarkable stain-repellent capabilities empowers consumers to live freely and comfortably in their homes without worrying about stains compromising its beauty. All Protek mirrors our dedication to simplifying lives, enriching living spaces, and nurturing carefree, childlike creativity."
Ashish Chakravarty, executive director and head of creative, McCann India, said, “We needed something that establishes a unique and ownable audio-visual device to demonstrate how the Lotus Effect works, but without losing out on emotions. So, for this, along with a fun refrain (Bhaag Daag Bhaag) and the visual effect on the wall, we also developed the character of the father, who lets the children draw an elephant on his T-shirt when he sees that they are unable to draw it on the wall. All this gives more power to the overarching narrative of keeping room for mischief at home, liberates the consumer from the fear of messing up the walls, and makes the commercial more than just a demo. The plot, the story, the music, and the storytelling use local Kerala nuances and insights to drive home the point even more strongly.”