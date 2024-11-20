Atlys hails Thailand for extending visa-free policy in print ad

Visa processing platform Atlys has released a print ad in The Economic Times praising Thailand for indefinitely extending its visa-free entry policy for Indian nationals, highlighting the benefits of the policy.

Atlys acknowledges the impact of the policy on its own business, stating that it means less business for them but is happy to pay for a world with fewer borders. “We just lost some business. Thanks, Thailand. No seriously!”

The copy further states, “Sure, it means less business for us at Atlys. But that’s a price we’re happy to pay for a world with fewer borders. Our mission has always been to make travel seamless, envisioning a future where visas become a thing of the past. Every step in that direction, like this one, is a win for travellers everywhere.”

It concludes with a note of gratitude,“On behalf of all Indians, we say a big thank you.”The ad highlights the benefits of Thailand’s decision, which allows Indian travellers to enjoy the country’s beaches, cuisine, and unique experiences without the hassle of a visa.

The policy, originally set to end in November 2024, now allows Indian travellers to explore Thailand for up to 60 days visa-free, with an additional 30-day extension option.

Atlys has been positioning itself as a solution for hassle-free visa processing. In October 2024, the brand launched its first-ever campaign emphasising its ability to deliver visas on time, targeting a new generation of travellers who prioritise convenience and efficiency.

The company gained widespread attention earlier this year when CEO Mohak Nahta promised free visas to everyone if Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra won a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Eventually, Chopra secured a silver medal.