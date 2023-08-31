Aurelia launches its Festive'23 collection with a campaign 'Jab Tayyar Tab Tyohaar'

The digital video is based on the fact that women really enjoy dressing up and celebrating special occasions.
Aurelia, a contemporary ethnic wear brand has launched a festive campaign - "Jab Tayyar Tab Tyohaar" to showcase itsFestive'23 collection. Dressing up is an integral part of a woman's experience, and Indian attire elevates this tradition. The meticulously curated festive range by Aurelia not only enhances women's beauty but also enriches their enjoyment of the dressing-up process.
The campaign perfectly complements the collection's vibrancy with an upbeat video featuring the OTT star, Shreya Chaudhary. The digital video is based on the insight that women relish dressing up and reveling in festive occasions. This emotion resonates with many women, who ensure that their outfits are perfectly complemented by the right accessories. Aurelia beautifully conveys this sentiment through its campaign - "Jab Tayyar Tab Tyohaar." The lively digital video accentuates the fun and joy of the festive season, effectively conveying that celebrations commence with preparing for the occasion. This season, Aurelia offers a versatile array for every celebration - a chic blend for activities ranging from Pujo pandal hopping to Diwali parties and extravagant Indian weddings.
Anant Daga, managing director of TCNS Clothing Co., remarked, "Aurelia presents a splendid fusion of traditional Indian aesthetics and contemporary silhouettes for our valued customers. This season, the brand focuses on elevating occasion-wear through premiumization, along with innovative styles and silhouettes within the Indian fashion space, catering to the demands of festive fashion. The new collection shines prominently in our festive campaign, featuring the renowned OTT star, Shreya Chaudhary. The campaign beautifully celebrates the sentiment of preparing for occasions."
Shreya Chaudhary, an accomplished Indian OTT star, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I adore adorning Indian wear, and I'm excited to be a part of Aurelia's brand campaign this season. The brand has skillfully conveyed the wonderful emotion of dressing up for celebrations through their latest festive campaign. The vibrant video, lively music, and stunning collection are sure to enhance the festive spirit this season."