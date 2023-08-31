Aurelia launches its Festive'23 collection with a campaign 'Jab Tayyar Tab Tyohaar'

The campaign perfectly complements the collection's vibrancy with an upbeat video featuring the OTT star, Shreya Chaudhary. The digital video is based on the insight that women relish dressing up and reveling in festive occasions. This emotion resonates with many women, who ensure that their outfits are perfectly complemented by the right accessories. Aurelia beautifully conveys this sentiment through its campaign - "Jab Tayyar Tab Tyohaar." The lively digital video accentuates the fun and joy of the festive season, effectively conveying that celebrations commence with preparing for the occasion. This season, Aurelia offers a versatile array for every celebration - a chic blend for activities ranging from Pujo pandal hopping to Diwali parties and extravagant Indian weddings.