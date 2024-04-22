Authenticity first: Why iD Fresh Food is seeking grandmas' approval for its 'TransparenSee'

What shines through the film is the confidence and comfort of the senior women in front of the camera. They seem completely at home in the factory. Saritha says while the women were naturally confident and not camera shy, it also helped that the team put in effort to ensure their comfort. Ahead of the shoot, they organised a Zoom call to acquaint them with each other and their team, fostering a sense of familiarity. Given their age and the remote location of the factory in Anekal, they also prioritised the well-being of the grandmothers throughout the shoot. There was a doctor on standby.