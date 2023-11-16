Average ad volumes grew by 19% in CWC ‘23 compared to CWC ‘19, says TAM Sports report

The top five new categories were Anywhere Banking, Airlines, Footwear, Paints and Consumer Durables/Home Appliances during the first 39 matches of ICC World Cup '23. There were over 50 new categories and over 195 brands advertised in 39 matches of ICC World Cup ‘23 in distinction to the same number of matches in ICC World Cup ‘19. Among the 195+ new brands, Bharat Petroleum MAK was the leading brand followed by IndusInd Bank Indie App.