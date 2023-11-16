Average ad volumes grew by 19% in CWC ‘23 compared to CWC ‘19, says TAM Sports report

The report shows a 32% increase in count of categories and a 30% rise in brands, while advertisers decreased by 1%.
ICC World Cup ‘23 observed an indexed growth of 19% from the first 39 matches in terms of average ad volumes per match compared to ICC World Cup ‘19. The count of categories and brands surged by 32% and 30% respectively, whereas the count of advertisers fell by 1% in contrast with ICC World Cup ’19 during the first 39 matches from both World Cups.
In ICC World Cup ’23, Perfumes/Deodorant and Ecom Wallets were the leading categories both having an 8% share of ad volume but Perfumes/Deodorant decreased by 1% as it held a 9% share of ad volumes in World Cup ’19. The second leading category observed in this year’s World Cup is Cars with a 7% share of ad volumes.
Perfumes/Deodorant, Ecom-Wallets, and Pan Masala were the only common categories between ICC World Cup '23 and ICC World Cup '19 in the first 39 matches. The top five categories together covered 32% share of ad volumes in ICC World Cup ‘23.
Among the top five advertisers, Vini Product is the only common advertiser between ICC World Cup '23 and ICC World Cup '19. These top five advertisers collectively added 33% share of ad volumes during ICC World Cup '23.
The top five new categories were Anywhere Banking, Airlines, Footwear, Paints and Consumer Durables/Home Appliances during the first 39 matches of ICC World Cup '23. There were over 50 new categories and over 195 brands advertised in 39 matches of ICC World Cup ‘23 in distinction to the same number of matches in ICC World Cup ‘19. Among the 195+ new brands, Bharat Petroleum MAK was the leading brand followed by IndusInd Bank Indie App.
Categories like Ecom - Online Shopping, and Biscuits did not appear for the World Cup this time but were the top advertisers in the 2019 World Cup.