Average ad volumes witness indexed growth of 22% in ICC World Cup 23, reveals TAM Sports report

The top five new categories were Anywhere Banking, Airlines, Footwear, Consumer Durables/Home Appliances, and Paints during the first 31 matches of ICC World Cup '23. There were over 50 new categories and over 175 brands advertised in 31 matches of ICC World Cup ‘23 in distinction to the same number of matches in ICC World Cup ‘19. Among the 175+ new brands, Bharat Petroleum MAK was the leading brand followed by Vi Cellular Phone Service.