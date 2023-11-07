Average ad volumes witness indexed growth of 22% in ICC World Cup 23, reveals TAM Sports report

The report shows that the count of categories, advertisers, and brands saw a spike of 31%, 1%, and 26% compared to the 2019 World Cup.
ICC World Cup ‘23 observed an indexed growth of 22% from the first 31 matches in terms of average ad volumes per match compared to ICC World Cup ‘19. The count of categories, advertisers, and brands increased by 31%, 1%, and 26% respectively in contrast with ICC World Cup ’19 during the first 31 matches from both World Cups.
In ICC World Cup ’23, Perfumes/Deodorant was the leading category with an 8% share of ad volume but decreased by 1% as it held a 9% share of ad volumes in World Cup ’19. The second leading category observed in this year’s World Cup is Cars with a 7% share of ad volumes.
Perfumes/Deodorant and Ecom-Wallets were the only common categories between ICC World Cup '23 and ICC World Cup '19 in the first 31 matches. The top five categories together covered 32% share of ad volumes in ICC World Cup ‘23.
Among the top five advertisers, Vini Product is the only common advertiser between ICC World Cup '23 and ICC World Cup '19. These top five advertisers collectively added 31% share of ad volumes during ICC World Cup '23.
The top five new categories were Anywhere Banking, Airlines, Footwear, Consumer Durables/Home Appliances, and Paints during the first 31 matches of ICC World Cup '23. There were over 50 new categories and over 175 brands advertised in 31 matches of ICC World Cup ‘23 in distinction to the same number of matches in ICC World Cup ‘19. Among the 175+ new brands, Bharat Petroleum MAK was the leading brand followed by Vi Cellular Phone Service.
Categories like Pan Masala, Ecom - Online Shopping, and Biscuits did not appear for the World Cup this time but were the top advertisers in the 2019 World Cup.
The ICC Cricket World Cup commenced on October 5, 2023. Some of the notable sponsors for the tournament are BPCL, Booking.com, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Dream11, Emirates, Haier Appliances, Havells, Herbalife, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Jindal Panther, Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, LendingKart, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mondelez, Pernod India, Peter England, PhonePe, MRF Tyres, and more.
Several digital and TVC campaigns of brands including Bumble, Godrej Interio, IntrCity Smart Bus, Panasonic, Swiggy, Uber, and Zomato piqued enthusiasm and anticipation among World Cup fans.