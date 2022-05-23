Ayushmann Khurrana stars in Cipla's new TVC

Commenting on the TVC, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health, said, “With Ayushmann, we have found the perfect fit for the brand, as he exudes the qualities that the brand intends to deliver to our consumers. Through this commercial, our endeavour is to increase the adoption of multivitamins among the masses and make it a part of their daily diet. Maxirich Gold promises max energy and immunity so that we are all ready for every challenge in life.”