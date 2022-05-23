By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Ayushmann Khurrana stars in Cipla's new TVC

The ad will be available across TV, digital, cinema halls and social media platforms.

Maxirich, the flagship multivitamin supplement brand of Cipla Health, has launched an ad featuring Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, with the aim of creating awareness pertaining to the importance of consumption of multivitamin supplements in daily life.

Khurrana has been roped in to be the face of Maxirich Gold, an advanced daily multivitamin supplement that provides max energy and immunity. Maxirich Gold is powered by Ginseng, along with 19 vitamins and minerals.

The TVC showcases Khurrana saving the day through an act that doesn’t just reveal a noble heart, but his incredible energy as well. In this energetic and heart-warming story, Khurrana happens to be a passer-by, who comes across a wedding in distress and saves it from an inevitable disaster.

The film is adrenaline-packed, with high impact energy shots that showcase the brand’s promise of max energy through engaging storytelling. The primary highlight of the TVC is the fitness, stamina and energy portrayed by Khurrana, thus, encapsulating the key messaging of the brand.

The ad will be available across TV, digital, cinema halls and social media platforms.

Commenting on the TVC, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health, said, “With Ayushmann, we have found the perfect fit for the brand, as he exudes the qualities that the brand intends to deliver to our consumers. Through this commercial, our endeavour is to increase the adoption of multivitamins among the masses and make it a part of their daily diet. Maxirich Gold promises max energy and immunity so that we are all ready for every challenge in life.”

Added Abhishek Deshwal, ECD, Taproot Dentsu, “The energy demonstrated by Ayushmann Khurrana in the campaign feels truly infectious, and aptly demonstrates how the world can be a better place when you’re full of energy and noble intentions.”

CREDITS

Client: Cipla Health

Brand: Maxirich

Client team (Cipla Health)

Shivam Puri, CEO

Abhiroop Chatterjea, director, marketing

Shreyas Baxi, associate director, marketing

Rachana Kumari, assistant brand manager

Creative agency (Taproot Dentsu)

Ayesha Ghosh, CEO

Abhishek Deshwal, executive creative director

Ashish Adpure, creative director, copy

Durvesh Gaikar, creative director, art

Abheek Chatterji, associate vice president

Ankita Suraiya, senior account director

Alamara Sheikh, group account manager

Yaamini Shah, senior account executive

Shashank Lanjekar, chief strategy officer

Roshni Shroff, senior planning director

Production house (Roger That Production)

Director: Shwetabh Varma

Executive producer: Prasanna Bhende

Producer: Kimaya Bhende

Associate producer: Karnika Amin

Line producer: Rajesh Margaj

Production manager: Akshay Margaj

DoP: Chinmay Salaskar

Music director: Rajeev Bhalla

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
CiplaAyushmann Khurrana