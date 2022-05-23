Ayushmann Khurrana stars in Cipla's new TVC

The ad will be available across TV, digital, cinema halls and social media platforms.
Maxirich, the flagship multivitamin supplement brand of Cipla Health, has launched an ad featuring Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, with the aim of creating awareness pertaining to the importance of consumption of multivitamin supplements in daily life.
Khurrana has been roped in to be the face of Maxirich Gold, an advanced daily multivitamin supplement that provides max energy and immunity. Maxirich Gold is powered by Ginseng, along with 19 vitamins and minerals.
The TVC showcases Khurrana saving the day through an act that doesn’t just reveal a noble heart, but his incredible energy as well. In this energetic and heart-warming story, Khurrana happens to be a passer-by, who comes across a wedding in distress and saves it from an inevitable disaster.
The film is adrenaline-packed, with high impact energy shots that showcase the brand’s promise of max energy through engaging storytelling. The primary highlight of the TVC is the fitness, stamina and energy portrayed by Khurrana, thus, encapsulating the key messaging of the brand.
Commenting on the TVC, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health, said, “With Ayushmann, we have found the perfect fit for the brand, as he exudes the qualities that the brand intends to deliver to our consumers. Through this commercial, our endeavour is to increase the adoption of multivitamins among the masses and make it a part of their daily diet. Maxirich Gold promises max energy and immunity so that we are all ready for every challenge in life.”
Added Abhishek Deshwal, ECD, Taproot Dentsu, “The energy demonstrated by Ayushmann Khurrana in the campaign feels truly infectious, and aptly demonstrates how the world can be a better place when you’re full of energy and noble intentions.”
CREDITS
Client: Cipla Health
Brand: Maxirich
Client team (Cipla Health)
Shivam Puri, CEO
Abhiroop Chatterjea, director, marketing
Shreyas Baxi, associate director, marketing
Rachana Kumari, assistant brand manager
Creative agency (Taproot Dentsu)
Ayesha Ghosh, CEO
Abhishek Deshwal, executive creative director
Ashish Adpure, creative director, copy
Durvesh Gaikar, creative director, art
Abheek Chatterji, associate vice president
Ankita Suraiya, senior account director
Alamara Sheikh, group account manager
Yaamini Shah, senior account executive
Shashank Lanjekar, chief strategy officer
Roshni Shroff, senior planning director
Production house (Roger That Production)
Director: Shwetabh Varma
Executive producer: Prasanna Bhende
Producer: Kimaya Bhende
Associate producer: Karnika Amin
Line producer: Rajesh Margaj
Production manager: Akshay Margaj
DoP: Chinmay Salaskar
Music director: Rajeev Bhalla