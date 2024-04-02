Ayushmann Khurrana urges youth to participate in the 2024 General Elections through the #ChunavKaParv film

Santosh Ajmera, director, Voter Education at ECI, has commended, Ayushman Khurana for his invaluable & pro bono, support for the recent ECI campaign TVC, to address issues of urban and youth apathy in the electoral participation. He says, “The film while a commentary on individual behaviour whereby, voting day is often considered as a holiday with 100s of excuses offered for not to vote, Ayushmann Khurana, gives out a beautiful message and a single reason of why one should vote. His act is highly convincing and impactful and resonates well with his followers, mostly the younger generation. ECI has tried to utilise Ayushmann’s potential and reach to inspire and mobilize youngsters towards voting, as an important democratic exercise & duty towards the future.”