“Baal Set, Toh Vibe Set” Zakir Khan shares his hair styling journey in Set Wet’s new campaign

Excited about this collaboration Zakir Khan, says, "Looking at hairstyling as an important aspect of my grooming regime only came to me a few years ago, but the confidence it instilled in me has been game-changing, personally for me. Set Wet is synonymous with hair styling for the youth of India and from my personal experience I can tell, taking just a few extra minutes every day to #SetYourVibe can take you very far, give you a lot of confidence and help you leave a lasting impression.”