Bacardi's Legacy Collective campaign with Ranbir Kapoor celebrates the Indian spirit of legacy-building

The campaign shines a spotlight on the enduring legacy of homegrown brands within the Indian market.
Bacardi's first and only e-commerce platform, LEGACY COLLECTIVE, has launched its latest campaign featuring a TVC with brand ambassador and renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor. The campaign, launched across TV, social media, digital and cinema, drives home the profound message that a legacy is not just for a chosen few, and with time as one's ally, everyone can carve their own legacy by staying true to their passion. In doing so, the campaign stays true to the LEGACY COLLECTIVE ethos - honoring the passion of homegrown brands in India who have just begun their journey.
Over the past few years, Indian-made brands have multiplied rapidly and taken center stage in the Indian market as they cater to the specific needs of Indian consumers while also ensuring premium quality and exclusivity.
Bacardi launched the LEGACY COLLECTIVE last year in order to connect homegrown brands with consumers in the country. The brand's latest film is another step in this direction, celebrating and empowering the spirit of homegrown brands in the country.
Commenting on the launch, Ayaesha Gooptu, head of Domestic Brown Spirits, Bacardi, India & LEGACY COLLECTIVE, said, “Furthering our dedication amidst the emboldening make-in-India wave in the country, LEGACY COLLECTIVE is thrilled to bring to Indian audiences this latest TVC that beautifully captures the ethos of the platform. Featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor, this first-of-its-kind film is our ode to the spirit of those disruptors, innovators, and changemakers who are crafting a new legacy for the future of lifestyle in India with their relentless passion and creativity,”
Talking about his experience, actor Ranbir Kapoor said, “Being a part of the LEGACY COLLECTIVE journey has been a thoroughly heartwarming experience. I really enjoyed working on the latest film that celebrates the power of building one’s own legacy in one’s own individualistic way. This is something that truly resonates with me as well, making it a project I will always cherish.”
Explaining the idea behind the campaign, Pravin Sutar, head of creative Orchard Advertising, said, “At its heart, LEGACY COLLECTIVE is about progress and inspiring everyone to embrace their individual journey to success by staying true to their passion. Our campaign reflects on the insight that when time is your ally, you can carve your own legacy. And the film featuring the imitable Ranbir Kapor, an icon himself, perfectly delivers this message to our audiences.”