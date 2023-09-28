Bacardi's Legacy Collective campaign with Ranbir Kapoor celebrates the Indian spirit of legacy-building

Bacardi's first and only e-commerce platform, LEGACY COLLECTIVE, has launched its latest campaign featuring a TVC with brand ambassador and renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor. The campaign, launched across TV, social media, digital and cinema, drives home the profound message that a legacy is not just for a chosen few, and with time as one's ally, everyone can carve their own legacy by staying true to their passion. In doing so, the campaign stays true to the LEGACY COLLECTIVE ethos - honoring the passion of homegrown brands in India who have just begun their journey.