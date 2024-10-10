Barosi encourages meaningful festive gifting with new Diwali campaign

Barosi, the Shark Tank-featured sustainable dairy brand, has launched a Diwali campaign that aims to add meaning to festive gifting. The campaign, launched this week, encourages consumers to "send gifts from the heart" that embody genuine emotions, nostalgia, and meaningful connections.

The campaign is conceptualised by IndieVisual, a digital-first video production tech startup. Utilising its proprietary video production management platform, Xped, IndieVisual has created a series of Digital Video Commercials (DVCs) that strike at the core of Diwali's spirit of giving. The campaign challenges the notion of conventional, mass-produced gifts, urging consumers to choose presents that carry deeper significance.

Durlabh Rawat, founder of Barosi, expressed his immense satisfaction with the partnership: "This campaign is very special for us, and there's no one we would trust more with our ad budget than IndieVisual. Besides taking care of every step in the process, they're also quick!"

"Barosi is a client that we've always loved working with", said Prashant Pavithran, co-founder at IndieVisual. "We worked with them on their Shark Tank feature video, and the first product videos they did - where we went from first discussion, to concept, to the shoot, to delivery - in five days. And now we're doing their first DVCs."

The campaign targets a broad audience, including brands, startups, and individuals seeking meaningful Diwali gifts. It aligns perfectly with Barosi's mission of delivering fresh, trusted, and sustainable dairy & farm products directly to homes across India. Both Barosi and IndieVisual are optimistic about the impact of this emotionally resonant message during the festive season.

This campaign highlights Barosi's commitment to fostering genuine connections with their customers through thoughtful, sustainable gifting options.