BBetter’s campaign #KhelengeBehetar stresses the importance of supporting budding athletes

The campaign will support 100 athletes and para-athletes with nutrition supplements for a year.
Healthcare brand BBetter has recently announced that it will provide 100 budding athletes with access to high quality sports nutrition supplements. Under the initiative - - #KhelengeBehetar the brand will support athletes and para athletes with health supplements each month for a year.
The brand has collaborated with prominent players such as India V/S West Indies cricketer Yash Dayal, Youth Olympian Khushboo Khan, two times commonwealth games and nine times national weightlifter medalist Vikas Thakur, Arjuna Awardee and Asian Games Bronze Medalist Ankita Raina (Tennis player) as well as International Para Badminton Player Arati Patil.
Athletes require intense training and dedication which makes good nutrition a necessity. However, it is often witnessed that most athletes have limited information about the same and have access to only natural sources of protein along with creatine or BCAA's. Through the campaign, athletes and para athletes will get products such as Vegan Protein Powder, Omega 3 fish oil supplement, Vitamin D3, Multivitamins, Vitamin C, CoQ10, Joint Support Supplement, Calcium + Magnesium, amongst others.
Speaking on the sponsorship, one of the beneficiaries Arati Patil - an International Paralympic Badminton Player, “Coming from humble beginnings, information as well as access to nutrition supplements was very limited. This initiative will have a significant impact on the lives of the budding athletes, and I am happy to be a part.”
Commenting on the campaign, Varun Jampana, co-founder, BBetter said, “We understand the importance that good nutrition brings in every athlete's life. As a Health & Wellness brand, we are constantly innovating and bringing in products that help everyone lead a healthy life. We are proud to collaborate with the athletes of India and support them in realising their dream.”
BBetter has brought together athletes from across the country that belong to different sports such as badminton, powerlifting, paralympic sports, boxing, football, & counting. Athletes will also have the opportunity to learn about micronutrients and other supplements important for their well-being & performance.