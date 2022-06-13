BBetter’s campaign #KhelengeBehetar stresses the importance of supporting budding athletes

Athletes require intense training and dedication which makes good nutrition a necessity. However, it is often witnessed that most athletes have limited information about the same and have access to only natural sources of protein along with creatine or BCAA's. Through the campaign, athletes and para athletes will get products such as Vegan Protein Powder, Omega 3 fish oil supplement, Vitamin D3, Multivitamins, Vitamin C, CoQ10, Joint Support Supplement, Calcium + Magnesium, amongst others.