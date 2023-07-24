BBH India bags the creative mandate for JAPFA

JAPFA will soon be entering the D2C category with the launch of their Mobile App – JAPFA Best. As part of the mandate, BBH India will work closely with the brand team to develop a hyper-local marketing campaign to launch the app in their core markets first, followed by integrated marketing model with further expansion of markets. The scope includes overall brand planning and creative development for their go-to-market strategy using social and digital media, radio, print, and OOH.