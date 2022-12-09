BCCI and Mastercard’s new campaign promotes women’s cricket in India

Speaking about the campaign, Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI said, “India and Australia are among the top teams in world cricket and the contests between these teams have been quite thrilling. Each of their last few games has gone down to the wire and I am sure we will get to witness some top-quality cricketing action in Mumbai as the two teams meet again. We are happy to partner with Mastercard for the campaign, which will bring out the stories of hard work, sacrifices and dedication. We want to encourage young girls to pursue cricket as a passion and a career option.”