BConnect Communication bags PR mandate of AI Logistix

The Delhi-based PR agency will take care of the integrated communications and media relations & strategies of the promising logistic start-up.
Bconnect Communication, an integrated communication agency, bagged the PR mandate of AI Logistix, a growing Indian start-up in the delivery arena. Bconnect has become AI Logistix official communication partner.
Accordingly, Bconnect will handle the integrated communications and media relations & strategies for AI Logistix. They will ensure Brand AI Logistix gets the correct visibility, communication advice and complete PR & media connectivity all over India. Their campaigns will focus on AI Logistix's need to present its rising delivery portfolio.
Regarding the appointment, Abdul, co-founder, AI Logistix, reveals, “The engagement of Bconnect Communication as our PR agency is a matter of happiness. They have the confidence to help push AI Logistix more into public focus via various campaigns. AI Logistix is committed to revolutionising the delivery field with our expertise. And we need our vision & work to be well-represented in the public domain. It will help us progress with the right investors and buyers approaching us. Bconnect captured the vision in their pitch. We are excited about this partnership.”
Neha Bahri, the founder & director of Bconnect Communication, is also excited to handle the PR mandate for AI Logistix. "We, at Bconnect, want to thank the founders of AI Logistix, for providing us with this opportunity. India’s delivery sector is hugely expanding. What AI Logistix is working on is truly something to watch out. And to be a part of their journey and help it rise through our work will be exciting."