BConnect Communication bags PR mandate of AI Logistix

Regarding the appointment, Abdul, co-founder, AI Logistix, reveals, “The engagement of Bconnect Communication as our PR agency is a matter of happiness. They have the confidence to help push AI Logistix more into public focus via various campaigns. AI Logistix is committed to revolutionising the delivery field with our expertise. And we need our vision & work to be well-represented in the public domain. It will help us progress with the right investors and buyers approaching us. Bconnect captured the vision in their pitch. We are excited about this partnership.”