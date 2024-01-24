Believe announces partnership with Gippy Grewal and Swiggy for 'Gang Gang'

The collaboration aims to entertain Swiggy's users and Gippy's fans.
Believe, has unveiled a collaboration between artist Gippy Grewal and Swiggy, a food delivery platform. This partnership marks a fusion of music and gastronomy, bringing together the beats of Gippy Grewal's song "Gang Gang" with Swiggy's user interface.
Gippy Grewal, showcases a fun side of him where he is seen jamming with a Swiggy delivery partner in this light-hearted campaign. In this campaign we see a blend of music and on-ground interaction that aims to offer an entertaining experience.
Swiggy's network and user base exceeding over 35 million, provides a platform for Gippy to connect with a diverse audience base. Announcing the partnership, Shilpa Sharda, director of artist services and development- India and South Asia said, “This partnership is one of the examples of our core mission to serve independent artists. The synergy between Gippy's musical prowess and Swiggy's market presence is poised to create a buzz that extends beyond traditional boundaries.”
Gippy commented on the same: “I absolutely love the way we can establish meaningful connections, much like we did with Swiggy. Hats off to the team at Believe for presenting me with this unique opportunity to have fun with Swiggy”