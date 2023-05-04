Bellavita Luxury unveils new campaign for IPL 2023

Ankit Kapoor, CMO and Operating Partner at Ananta Capital, added, “The youth today are willing to be authentic and express themselves freely. The IPL is a reflection of this need and taking the big stage. Our new campaign captures this spirit through the lens of cricket across the country. The campaign also leverages music, a key passion point for the youth, to make the storytelling interesting and fun. The cool lyrics capture the persona of the six Limited Edition Deo parfums that we have launched as the Official Fragrance Partners of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore with some great, long-lasting fragrances.”