Bellavita Luxury unveils new campaign for IPL 2023

BELLAVITA Luxury, has launched a new campaign that celebrates the Spirit of confidence of India’s youth. The campaign captures the moments were youth need confidence, through the lens of cricket. Leveraging the power of rap music, the campaign brings to life the personality of the six new limited-edition deo parfums, launched as the official fragrance partners of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Aakash Anand, Founder & CEO of BELLA VITA LUXURY, commented, "We are thrilled to launch this campaign that celebrates what the youth love – Cricket, Music and Self-confidence. I’m sure that the youth will enjoy the song and “Hosh Uda, BELLAVITA Laga will become a war cry for confidence! So try the limited edition range of deo parfums, curated specially for the T20 season with the special MI and RCB packs."
Ankit Kapoor, CMO and Operating Partner at Ananta Capital, added, “The youth today are willing to be authentic and express themselves freely. The IPL is a reflection of this need and taking the big stage. Our new campaign captures this spirit through the lens of cricket across the country. The campaign also leverages music, a key passion point for the youth, to make the storytelling interesting and fun. The cool lyrics capture the persona of the six Limited Edition Deo parfums that we have launched as the Official Fragrance Partners of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore with some great, long-lasting fragrances.”