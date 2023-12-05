Bewakoof ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

The brand aims at carving out a differentiated proposition in the female casual and expression wear category.
Bewakoof, a TMRW brand, has entered into a long-term partnership with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will be the face of the brand's wide range of women’s collections spanning across t-shirts, shirts, hoodies, joggers and a whole host of other fashion apparel and accessories.
The brand ambassador was picked through a social media poll conducted with the 1.7 mn strong Instagram community.
Prabhkiran Singh, founder, Bewakoof, said, “Bewakoof specialises in creating fashion-forward apparel that scores high on the design quotient. This is our primary right to win in a highly competitive category. We have done this with the men’s wear category and are all set to further strengthen it within the women’s casual and expression-wear category."
"Our partnership with Rashmika Mandanna is crafted keeping this goal in mind. She is a near perfect embodiment of the aspirational, conscientious, experimental brand image we want to create. The next 12 months are fraught with excitement for all of us at Bewakoof. Our aim is to take over our consumers’ hearts and wardrobes”, he added.
Mandanna expressed, “It’s always exciting to work with a team that is so filled with brilliant ideas! Not only did I love the collection, but the high-energy, colourful and bubbly shoot theme is something that I identified with almost instantly. I look forward to working with the brand to create some fun fashion.”
Commenting on the development, Prashanth Aluru, CEO and co-founder, TMRW said, “With a goal to double down on the opportunity to solve for the new age women consumer, we found the perfect partner in Rashmika Mandanna who has an immediate emotional connect with her audience with a trendy and fashionable style quotient that is contemporary and relatable. Together we are confident of setting new benchmarks for Women’s wardrobe choices.”