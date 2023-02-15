Beyond transactions, Amazon’s new campaign rides the emotional wave

Titled ‘Phir Aaiyega’, the three-part film series showcases the story of small businesses that found success through Amazon.
In a bid to highlight its contribution in empowering India's small businesses, e-commerce giant Amazon has released a film that takes one on a journey of skincare brand Himalayan Origins. The film is a part of a three-part series, titled ‘Phir Aaiyega’.
Positioned as letters from business owners to their customers on Amazon, the films want audiences to take note of Amazon’s advocacy for Indian entrepreneurship. The film has been released through Amazon News India YouTube channel.
Conceptualised by digital marketing agency Kinnect, the film chronicles the journey of Neha Parmar, founder of Himalayan Origins, in her pursuit of building a self-care brand that also caters to the wellbeing of the environment. The story is based out of Uttarakhand where, according to data, mounting plastic waste has resulted in ecological degradation.
While narrating the story of Himalayan Origins, the film reveals how the brand’s consumer base was amplified through Amazon Saheli, an initiative by the platform to promote locally made products from women entrepreneurs. The platform enabled Parmar to market her products to other states such as Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Speaking about the conception of the campaign, Kartikeya Tiwari, NCD, Kinnect, reveals that the films are aimed at placing Amazon as a platform for Indian aspirations, and not merely a commerce platform.
“This film's attempt is for India to see Amazon as not just a buying/selling marketplace, but a platform for Indian aspirations to shine. Aspirations of a business owner, a customer, a delivery executive, an employee and many more people associated with the brand.”
On the core insight behind ‘Phir Aaiyega’, Tiwari mentions that the agency wanted to move away from delivering an ordinary brand message. “We didn’t exactly want to deliver a branded message, but a feeling of associated admiration and love for some remarkable Indian entrepreneurs and Amazon.”
“Spotlighting the stories of people who nurtured a dream with Amazon, will evoke a feeling of empathy, relatability and hopefully (fingers crossed) of love. Love towards the people of Amazon and, therefore, the brand itself. The name ‘Phir Aaiyega’ itself is based on a warm Indian cultural insight. It’s the way we part ways with someone we care for. ‘Do visit again’ and never just a plain goodbye.”
The film was shot in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, and showcases the fresh natural ambience of the place.
Tiwari elaborates on the choice of location and execution of the shoot.
“India has never failed to surprise me with its beautiful hidden locations. Shooting in Bhimtal was also perfect because the underlying theme of this story is that of ‘care’. We shot this film with an amazing crew over a period of about three days. Cameras, drones and our sense of adventure was unleashed all around town.”