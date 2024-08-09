BGMI's digital film reveals new events, modes and maps of the game

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film was conceptualised, scripted and shot by PAD Play powered by Hotcult.
PAD Play, a video production company, has received praise for its Kannada ad film, Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner, created for BGMI – Battlegrounds Mobile India.
The film explains game updates in an engaging way. The digital film made for BGMI – Battlegrounds Mobile India, explains the game updates in a thrilling and impressive sequence. The film shot across various locations in Karnataka, captures the vibrant spirit of the region while also showcasing the love for the game. With the right mixture of ‘Psych BGMI power’ and real-life experiences, it resonates deeply with the gaming community in Karnataka, where BGMI has a significant following.
Commenting on the response to the hyper-local digital film, Srinjoy Das, associate director and lead - marketing, KRAFTON India said, “With all our campaigns, we strive to connect with gamers across the country, and this time, we aimed to create something special for our gamers in Karnataka. Our journey started with figuring out what genuinely resonates with Kannadigas. This led us to choose Bengaluru as the film's setting, showcasing its iconic landmarks, and everyday moments locals can relate to. We also crafted a catchy tune in Kannada in collaboration with local artists. Conceptualised and filmed in Karnataka, we wanted to create a fully authentic experience for our BGMI audience in the state. We are thrilled by the positive reception it has received from the community”.
The usage of Psych Maga – a popular slang phrase used among Karnataka youths has struck the right chord with the game enthusiasts. The relatable and engaging ad is driving downloads at a fast pace.
Elaborating on the making, Vivek Reddy, co-founder and chief creative officer, PAD Play said, “We are incredibly proud of this hyper-local project and are elated with the response. By understanding and incorporating the local culture, we have created a film that truly speaks the language of the gamers in their own dialect. The film celebrates the enthusiasm of BGMI gamers in Karnataka. The music and characters have added to the hyper-local flavour organically.”