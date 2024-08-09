BGMI's digital film reveals new events, modes and maps of the game

Commenting on the response to the hyper-local digital film, Srinjoy Das, associate director and lead - marketing, KRAFTON India said, “With all our campaigns, we strive to connect with gamers across the country, and this time, we aimed to create something special for our gamers in Karnataka. Our journey started with figuring out what genuinely resonates with Kannadigas. This led us to choose Bengaluru as the film's setting, showcasing its iconic landmarks, and everyday moments locals can relate to. We also crafted a catchy tune in Kannada in collaboration with local artists. Conceptualised and filmed in Karnataka, we wanted to create a fully authentic experience for our BGMI audience in the state. We are thrilled by the positive reception it has received from the community”.