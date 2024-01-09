Big B and SRK make a run for Everest Spices again

The brand has added to its series of ad films featuring the two iconic actors.
Everest Spices has unveiled a new ad film featuring legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan. The film is the latest addition to Everest’s series of ads featuring the two actors.
The new spot sees the two actors, playing their real-life personas, shoot a scene on a set. While Shahrukh is visibly tired of the repetitive takes, Big B aims for perfection—until Everest Garam Masala steps in, adding a touch of spice to the proceedings.
As the takes persist, it is the homemade Dum Aloo and Navratan Korma from Shahrukh Khan's kitchen that finally convinces Amitabh Bachchan to call it a day. Notably, both dishes share a common ingredient — Everest Garam Masala.
Everest brought together the two superstars in September for the first commercial of the series. The first one plugged Everest’s Shahi Biryani Masala, followed by another ad where the two actors sought magic from Everest’s Tikhalal.
A month ago, the brand unveiled yet another ad film from the series where the two actors embodied their very own Don characters. In a game of chess, the two actors aimed to settle the question ‘Shatranj Ka Don Kaun?’ (Who’s the don of Chess?). The game comes to a halt after SRK flees the scene to chase Pav Bhaji from the Bachchan household.
This campaign has marked the first time in 17 years that these legendary actors have shared the screen. The last instance was during the filming of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in 2006.
From an advertising standpoint, both actors have only featured in a Pulse Polio public service announcement prior to this collaboration. In the ad film, Bachchan in his stern 'angry old man' persona admonished the audience for neglecting the polio vaccine, a sentiment mirrored by SRK.