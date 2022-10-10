Big B turns 80; a look back at some of his iconic ads

In Dabur Chyawanprash's case, although the brand was the clear leader in the chyawanprash market, the category was a victim of flat growth rates at that time. The brand was in need of a makeover and to keep the brand relevant to its consumers. The answer, as Dabur saw it, was to get Bachchan to endorse the brand. The coming together of brand Big B and Dabur Chyawanprash didn't just help the brand, but also the category, which was witnessing near flat growth rates.