Big Bowl's latest campaign targets everyday hunger moments

Big Bowl has launched its latest digital campaign, ‘Smash Your Hunger with Big Bowl’, featuring two short films that personify hunger as a mischievous villain defeated by the brand’s flavorful Indian and Chinese bowls.

The 20-second digital films capture familiar hunger moments — from late-night work sessions to classroom boredom — connecting with Gen Z and young professionals through humor and relatability. The campaign, released on YouTube, Instagram, and OTT platforms, highlights Big Bowl’s positioning as a convenient and affordable meal option, with bowls starting at Rs 129.

The campaign also introduces new packaging featuring astronauts and aliens, playfully suggesting that while hunger may be universal, the solution is Big Bowl.





Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, founder & director, Lenexis Foodworks, said: “Big Bowl continues to be at the intersection of value, variety, and convenience, three things that define modern food delivery in India. With this campaign, we are not just speaking to a hungry consumer; we’re owning that moment of decision with a fun, memorable identity. As we expand our product range and enter new categories like outdoor catering, Big Bowl’s mission remains simple — to make great food accessible, affordable, and always satisfying.”

The campaign will be amplified with social media challenges and influencer collaborations under #SmashYourHungerChallenge, encouraging consumers to share their own “hunger moments.” Big Bowl also plans to expand its menu lineup with new Indian and Chinese bowls as part of the rollout.