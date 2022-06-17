BigTrunk bags the digital mandate for Bhima Jewellers LLC

Speaking of the association, U. Nagaraja Rau executive director said, “Selecting Big Trunk to be our Digital Agency for UAE, was easy and tough at the same time. Easy because of their track record and experience of handling a diverse portfolio. Team's capabilities and wide exposure were loaded in their favour.But the tough part was no physical presence in UAE. Yes, Covid has taught us to work from home and be better listeners but in a dynamic Jewellery industry which is a business of understanding women, sometimes being able to speak face to face to an agency representative makes a huge difference. UAE being a unique country, Indians from all parts of the subcontinent live here and buy Jewellery regularly. Understanding the age groups, who are of various socio social economic backgrounds, makes it challenging for an agency. We believe Team Big Trunk’s past work speaks for them and they have the capability of coming up with great solutions for us. Their analytical skills and understanding of the nuances of the industry were few attributes that led to this association. We look forward to this hybrid association with various strategies directed towards our centenary year”.