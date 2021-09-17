Birla Fertility and IVF appoints Lodestar UM as its Media AOR

The win was followed by a closely contested multi-agency pitch.
Birla Fertility and IVF, a leading chain of fertility and IVF clinics and part of the $3 billion diversified CK Birla Group has appointed Lodestar UM as its Media agency on record (AOR).
The win was followed by a closely contested multi-agency pitch. The mandate comprises TV, Print, OOH, Digital and, Radio and will be handled by Lodestar UM’s Gurugram office.
With their first clinics already operational in Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Lucknow, Birla Fertility and IVF is set to expand its presence across the country. With this expansion, the brand aims to not only reach a larger audience but also establish the brand ethos of being clinically reliable and empathetic towards their patients while offering a price promise, enabling the patients to make an informed decision.
While the Birla Group is renowned in the medical fraternity with prominent hospitals under their belt, Lodestar UM will help the brand further its national stature with footprints across the country. The agency’s aptitude in the healthcare sector, targeted approach, and innovative thinking will play a vital role in achieving the said outcomes.
Abhishek Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Birla Fertility & IVF said, “Birla Fertility and IVF aims at transforming the future of fertility globally, through outstanding clinical outcomes, research, innovation and compassionate care. Glad to have Lodestar UM as our Media partner in this journey.”
Prem Sharma, Head – Branding & Marketing, Birla Fertility & IVF said, “At Birla Fertility & IVF, we are working towards creating a trusted brand which can help its patients realize their parenthood dreams. As our media partner, Lodestar UM will help us reach out to these patients through right media outreach.”
Nandini Dias, CEO, Lodestar UM said, “We are beginning an exciting journey with Birla Fertility and IVF, a brand that touches lives and amalgamates seamlessly with Lodestar UM’s core philosophy of Better Science, Better Art, Better Outcomes. We welcome Birla Fertility and IVF in this association with foresight towards an elevated brand affinity."
Anindya Ray, senior vice president – business, Lodestar UM said, “ Lodestar UM is delighted to add Birla Fertility and IVF amongst its clientele of repute and, we are confident of a fruitful long-term association. This is our 2nd business win from the CK Birla group of companies, having won Orient Electric business in 2017. We believe it is a re-affirmation of trust in our ability, and we are humbled. Birla Fertility & IVF gave us the dual challenge of an ambitious growth plan and a rigorous micro-marketing effort to build to that height brick-by-brick. We delivered on the brief with real solutions driven by data and innovative thinking, and that is what we are taking into key launch markets.”