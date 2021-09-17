Birla Fertility and IVF appoints Lodestar UM as its Media AOR

With their first clinics already operational in Delhi NCR, Kolkata and Lucknow, Birla Fertility and IVF is set to expand its presence across the country. With this expansion, the brand aims to not only reach a larger audience but also establish the brand ethos of being clinically reliable and empathetic towards their patients while offering a price promise, enabling the patients to make an informed decision.

While the Birla Group is renowned in the medical fraternity with prominent hospitals under their belt, Lodestar UM will help the brand further its national stature with footprints across the country. The agency’s aptitude in the healthcare sector, targeted approach, and innovative thinking will play a vital role in achieving the said outcomes.