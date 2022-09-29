Bisleri Limonata's new 'Let Loose' campaign encourages youth to be unapologetic and express themselves freely

In today's world, where there is access to multiple platforms, the youth are breaking stereotypes by creating a niche for themselves. Taking this trend forward, Bisleri International unveils its new campaign, 'Let Loose', with Bisleri Limonata, the ultimate limey minty cooler. Bisleri Limonata is a zesty makeover of traditional fresh-lime soda with an added twist of mint. The effervescent brand is synonymous with breaking the monotony and bringing an element of surprise. Through its campaign 'Let Loose', Bisleri Limonata encourages everyone to express their individuality and not feel constrained by social norms and trends. It urges youngsters to liberate themselves and have fun along the way.