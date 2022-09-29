Bisleri Limonata's new 'Let Loose' campaign encourages youth to be unapologetic and express themselves freely

The campaign has been conceptualized by 82.5 Communications.
In today's world, where there is access to multiple platforms, the youth are breaking stereotypes by creating a niche for themselves. Taking this trend forward, Bisleri International unveils its new campaign, 'Let Loose', with Bisleri Limonata, the ultimate limey minty cooler. Bisleri Limonata is a zesty makeover of traditional fresh-lime soda with an added twist of mint. The effervescent brand is synonymous with breaking the monotony and bringing an element of surprise. Through its campaign 'Let Loose', Bisleri Limonata encourages everyone to express their individuality and not feel constrained by social norms and trends. It urges youngsters to liberate themselves and have fun along the way.
Shot in the picturesque Himalayas, the light-hearted TVC brings out a fun, playful exchange between a young Himachali girl and a group of boys. It depicts how joyful it can be to sip the limey minty cooler, be spontaneous and surprise others. The 'Let Loose' campaign encourages people to be unconventional and express themselves as who they really are.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International, said, "For over 50 years, Bisleri International has built trust with the consumers. And, taking this legacy forward, the new Bisleri Limonata campaign will focus on youth-oriented, quirky conversations that bring out the spirit of being yourself. Bisleri Limonata reflects the pulse of the ever-evolving youth who are voicing their opinion and being true to themselves. Through this campaign, we encourage Gen- Z of today to be their authentic selves as they refresh themselves with every sip."
Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO, India, 82.5 Communications, said, "Today, India is filled to the brim with talent. I see today's youth from various strata expressing themselves through reels and videos across platforms in ways their earlier generations couldn't even think about. We captured the spirit of this philosophy in two words - Let Loose. In a category where the codes are about refreshing oneself, Let Loose opens up a broad canvas for Bisleri Limonata to continue creating distinctive storytelling and own an aspirational attitude which is defined by unabashed spontaneity and fun."
The new campaign will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing approach and leveraged across multiple touchpoints, including television, digital, print and activations.