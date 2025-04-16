Björn Ståhl & Youri Guerassimov appointed as international jury chairs at The ABBY Awards 2025

The ABBY Awards powered by One Show today announces the appointments of Björn Ståhl, chief creative officer, uncommon creative studio, Stockholm, Sweden and Youri Guerassimov, chief creative officer, Marcel Paris, France as international jury chairs for the 56th edition ABBY Awards powered by One Show.

Björn Ståhl, CCO, uncommon Creative Studio Stockholm has been appointed as Jury Chair at ABBY Awards 2025 powered by One Show in the still print category. He has won over 250 awards, including Titanium and Grand Prix in Cannes and 2 Black Pencils. Björn has been in advertising for 31 years including 12 years with Lowe in Stockholm and in London. Björn was CCO and a member of the board of INGO for 19 years. Under his creative lead the agency won international acclaim, featuring at No 6 on Fast Company's list of ‘Most innovative companies in the world’ and No 3 in both One Show and D&AD.

Björn has been serving as CCO and founder of uncommon creative studio in Stockholm since January 2024. He has been a juror of many prominent award shows, i.e. three times in both Cannes and D&AD.

Youri Guerassimov, chief creative officer and CEO, Marcel France has been appointed Jury Chair at Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show in the integrated category. He has won almost every major award of the industry including 2 Cannes Lions Grand Prix, 3 D&AD Black Pencils and a White Pencil, One Show Green Pencil, 2 NY Festival Best of Show, Grandy, Grand LIA, 8 Eurobest Grand Prix and more than 40 Cannes Lions.

Youri started his career as an art director at CLM/BBDO in 2004. Along with his creative partner Gaetan du Peloux, Youri has produced outstanding and award-winning work for a large span of national and international brands. Youri was on the jury of the Andies.

Entries for Media ABBYs consisting of 24 categories and Creative ABBYs comprising 23 categories are currently open. Small Budget Big Impact, Sports Marketing, and Micro Marketing are the three new categories under Media ABBYs.