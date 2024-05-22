BJP’s political ads have influenced 61% of urban Indians to cast a vote to them: YouGov Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
YouTube tops the list of places where people have seen political ads, followed by TV.
According to the latest data from YouGov Surveys, a market research company, 76% of urban Indians claim they have seen some political advertisements around the 18th General Elections, while 14% have not.
Among those who have seen at least one political ad, 81% claim to have noticed Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) ads. Nearly 47% have seen some ads by the Indian National Congress (INC) and only 12% have seen ads by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Additionally, millennials were more likely than the other generations to say they have seen an ad from Congress at 53%. YouTube tops the list of places where 67% of people have seen a political ad. TV is the second most common destination for viewing ads with 58% viewership, notably more among millennials (64%) and Baby Boomers (71%).
Instagram is the next popular place with 43% viewership, followed by WhatsApp (38%) and Meta (35%). While Instagram appears to be a more common platform for political ads among Gen Z (50% Gen Z), Meta tends to be more popular among the millennials (42% millennials vs 29% Gen Z).
Not only are BJP’s ads most widely seen, but 58% of urban Indians also believe that the party’s ads are the most creative, as compared to 28% who think so about Congress’ ads campaigns or 6% who feel so about AAP’s ads.
When asked which party’s ads strike a chord with the viewers, BJP came on top once again with 60%. Around 27% of people think Congress’ ads resonate with the viewers. For AAP the number is the smallest at 5%.
Furthermore, 61% of urban Indians said that BJP’s ads have influenced them to cast a vote for them or change their mind about voting for another party. Around 27% said so for Congress, and 10% for AAP.
Resonance with Congress’ ads is higher among millennials and 37% of millennials say that they were more likely than the other generations to have been influenced by the party’s ad campaigns to vote for them.