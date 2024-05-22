By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

BJP’s political ads have influenced 61% of urban Indians to cast a vote to them: YouGov Report

YouTube tops the list of places where people have seen political ads, followed by TV.

According to the latest data from YouGov Surveys, a market research company, 76% of urban Indians claim they have seen some political advertisements around the 18th General Elections, while 14% have not.

Among those who have seen at least one political ad, 81% claim to have noticed Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) ads. Nearly 47% have seen some ads by the Indian National Congress (INC) and only 12% have seen ads by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Additionally, millennials were more likely than the other generations to say they have seen an ad from Congress at 53%. YouTube tops the list of places where 67% of people have seen a political ad. TV is the second most common destination for viewing ads with 58% viewership, notably more among millennials (64%) and Baby Boomers (71%).

YouTube tops the list
YouTube tops the list

Instagram is the next popular place with 43% viewership, followed by WhatsApp (38%) and Meta (35%). While Instagram appears to be a more common platform for political ads among Gen Z (50% Gen Z), Meta tends to be more popular among the millennials (42% millennials vs 29% Gen Z).

Not only are BJP’s ads most widely seen, but 58% of urban Indians also believe that the party’s ads are the most creative, as compared to 28% who think so about Congress’ ads campaigns or 6% who feel so about AAP’s ads.

Majority of Urban Indians claim to have seen BJP's ads
Majority of Urban Indians claim to have seen BJP's ads

When asked which party’s ads strike a chord with the viewers, BJP came on top once again with 60%. Around 27% of people think Congress’ ads resonate with the viewers. For AAP the number is the smallest at 5%.

Furthermore, 61% of urban Indians said that BJP’s ads have influenced them to cast a vote for them or change their mind about voting for another party. Around 27% said so for Congress, and 10% for AAP.

BJP’s political ads have influenced 61% of urban Indians to cast a vote to them: YouGov Report

Resonance with Congress’ ads is higher among millennials and 37% of millennials say that they were more likely than the other generations to have been influenced by the party’s ad campaigns to vote for them.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
YouTubeYouGovGeneral Elections 2024Politicals Ads