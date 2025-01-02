BK Café uses AI to turn coffee patterns into new year predictions

BK Café by Burger King India, is blending tradition with innovation to offer guests a glimpse into the future. Leveraging guest behaviour of reading fortunes during the New Year, Bk Café introduces Coffee Fortunes, an interactive experience where coffee lovers can have their fortunes predicted through the patterns in their coffee foam. The activity is inspired by the ancient art of Turkish coffee reading and powered by AI.

Advertisment

This New Year's week, guests at BK Café can enjoy more than just coffee. By ordering a coffee, stirring, sipping, and snapping a photo of the foam, they can upload the image to a microsite where AI analyses the patterns to reveal a personalised fortune. Participants can share their fortunes on social media for a chance to win a free Cold Coffee, making their visit a fun New Year's experience.

Speaking about this campaign, Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer, Burger King India, said, “At BK Café, we believe every cup of coffee tells a story, and this New Year, we’re taking that to the next level with ‘Coffee Fortunes.’ Inspired by an age-old tradition, integrated with the latest tech to create a memorable and engaging experience for our guests. This activity celebrates the magic of coffee while bringing people together to share their stories, fortunes, and a moment of joy over their favourite brew. It’s our way of kicking off the year by engaging with our guests in a positive and interactive way.”

Speaking about the creative concept behind the campaign, Pravin Sutar, national creative director, Leo Burnett South Asia, said, “As the new year approaches, everyone’s curious about what lies ahead, and 'BK Cafe Coffee Fortunes' tapped into that excitement in a way that has never been seen before. We combed through extensive amounts of data and brought it to life with innovative technology to transform our coffee into more than just a delicious beverage, offering a fun, interactive, and personalized way for people to uncover their fortunes for the new year. It was real, engaging, and something everyone could try, creating a positive buzz around BK Café as a uniquely distinct brand that delivers both great coffee and unforgettable moments.”

The activity will run from December 28, 2024, to January 3, 2025, across all BK Café outlets. Guests are invited to participate by visiting BK café, uploading their coffee pictures to the microsite and unlocking their fortunes.

CREDITS:

Rajdeepak Das - Chief Creative Officer – Publicis Groupe, South Asia & Chairman, Leo Burnett, South Asia

Amitesh Rao - CEO, South Asia, Leo Burnett | Publicis Health | Publicis Business

Vikram Pandey - Co- Chief Creative Officer

Sachin Kamble - Co- Chief Creative Officer

Anirban Roy - Chief Strategy Officer

Pravin Sutar- National Creative Director

Sandeep Iyer - Executive Creative Director

Indrajeet Kadam - Senior Creative Director

Mayank Trivedi - Creative Director

Raj Chavan - Associate Creative Director

Rohan Mathai - Copywriter

Kimaya Patankar - Senior Art Director

Aishwarya Deshmukh- Senior Art Director

Amey Gawade - Video Editor

Abhimanyu Khedkar - Managing Partner

Kaavya Narang - Brand Services Partner

Jasleen Kaur - Brand Services Associate

Raghav Swamy - Vice President, Strategy

Samod Karnik - Brand Strategy Associate