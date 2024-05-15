Blissclub brings back Bitchclub campaign to extend its equality narrative

“Historically, society has always found ways to hold women back. Slut shaming, body shaming, making a woman feel guilty for having ambition, controlling her body via what she wears - these are all ways of keeping a woman from recognising her full potential. And even though a lot has been said, we believe a lot more needs to be said and done to make the playing field more equal for women,” says Minu Margeret, founder-CEO, Blissclub. “With this campaign, we want to underscore all the ways in which women are controlled, even if they don’t always seem obvious.”