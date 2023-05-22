Blissclub launches #SportThatGirl campaign

"Talking about the campaign, Minu Margret, founder of Blissclub, said, “ When exploring the activewear space before committing to starting up Blissclub, my sister, a very special person in my life, said something that sounded unbelievable in this day and age! "I can't run or skip, because India doesn't have sports bras that support my breasts" WHAT! It's the 21st century and women still don't have clothes that let them do what they want. The #SportThatGirl campaign has gained significant recognition from industry experts, and there is a growing willingness to overcome stigma and prevent women from quitting sports.”